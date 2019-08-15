Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to Morgantown CASA for Kids

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Wednesday, representatives from the local Northwestern Mutual donated 30 backpacks to the Morgantown CASA for Kids office.

These backpacks will be distributed to teenagers in the foster care system in Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Each child is receiving a customized LL Bean backpack, a pair of shoes, notebooks, and other school essentials, along with a hygiene kit.

“It means a great deal to our advisers in our office, to be able to provide these for the students at the beginning of the year. A lot of us take for granted that we get what we need and everyone shows up with a new pair of shoes, or a backpack, or lunch bag. I remember when I was a kid, I was excited because I got my one pair of shoes,” said Fred Bruni, Managing Director of Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown.

This is the third year the local Northwestern Mutual has sponsored the backpacks.