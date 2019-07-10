Nuffield Scholars visit West Virginia University

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Nuffield Scholars program has brought international farmers to West Virginia University.

Each year, the program awards scholarships to roughly 50 young agriculturalists from 12 countries.

Scholars from the Japan Global Focus Program are visiting WVU July 9 through July 16. This consists of 10 scholars from six different countries, who are on their sixth week of travel while visiting the Mountain State.

“So, we just arrived in West Virginia last night. So, this is just the start of our tour around West Virginia for this week. I’m really looking forward to meeting the local farmers and the local university researchers,” said Renee Anderson, Nuffield Australia Farming Program.

This program allows scholars to make international connections and explore agriculture.

The Nuffield Scholars met with WVU and state leaders at the WVU Natural Resources Center to discuss the state’s agricultural vision for the future.