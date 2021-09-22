Nurse recognized for extraordinary service at Mon Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Marjorie Hartman, RN, of Mon Health Medical Center was recently honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted from one of Marjorie’s patients read, “I had to have emergency surgery of a colon resection – very scary situation. She came in and told me all about IV and anesthesia, surgery, etc. She got my IV in on the first try painlessly. She was so kind, calm, compassionate, informative, and sweet. No rushing, hurrying, etc. I was in the ICU for five days and she visited me every day, even on her day off and ICU is not even her floor or area where she works. This, to me, is going way above and beyond. Need more nurses like her!”

The California-based not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and their families.

Majorie Hartman accepts DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses (MHMC image)

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the superhuman work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Mon Health Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Marjorie is a Registered Nurse who works on the Vascular Access Team and has worked for Mon Health Medical Center for 25 years. She has worked on the IV Team for the past nine years and previously worked as a Critical Care Float RN. She is married to her husband, Brock, and has one son, Teddy.

“I am extremely honored to have received the DAISY Award and represent our IV Team. Being a nurse is something that I have always wanted to do and being able to fulfill my childhood goal is so rewarding. I love my job, and I’m thankful I get to meet and work with so many patients one-on-one,” Marjorie said. “This is my life’s work, and I’ve had a great career here.”

“We are thrilled to have Marjorie represent Mon Health Medical Center as our inaugural recipient of this prestigious International Nursing Award,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health System. “Throughout COVID-19, our nurses have remained steadfast in providing compassionate care as they are taxed both physically and mentally, and Marjorie is a great example of that.”

Nurses can be nominated by anyone who has been affected by their care – patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians, and staff. Nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award by visiting MonHealth.com/DAISY.

To learn more about the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, visit https://DAISYFoundation.org.