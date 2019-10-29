Nursing home hoping for more than 1,000 present donations to patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The holiday season can be hard on some people, especially those in nursing homes but it does not have to be.

Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care and partners are teaming up for another year of ‘Presents for Patients’. This program makes sure that patients in the Morgantown area receive gifts for the holiday. There are more than 300 patients in the area and Admissions and Activities Assistant Brittany Tichenor said all of them receive presents.

“It’s very important because a lot of residents don’t have family or money to buy something that they need, who doesn’t like presents,” Tichenor said.

The donations, according to their site, will be matched at least once, allowing each patient to receive at least two presents. Tichenor said the event is very significant for the nursing home but also beneficial to the community.

“I think it brings the community together and especially around the holidays a lot of times you have residents, they are lonely and they need that, we all need that,” she said.

To donate, you can call the Presents for Patients hotline at 304-599-5771 or email dtennant@sundalecare.com.

Donors will be provided with the patients’ wish list to choose from, in addition, they can specify the number of residents, their gender and much more.

“What usually happens is you can come in and meet that resident and bring them that present if you’d like or you can just a lot of time people just drop it off–just to see their faces is enough to keep doing this,” Tichenor said.

Sundale will even shop for those interested if you are too busy or simply want to make a monetary donation. According to their site, they have special Santas to help out with shopping.