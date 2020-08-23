Nutrition Club opens in Monongalia County to bring sweet and healthy options to the area

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A new business just opened in Monongalia County that is helping the community reach their nutritional goals.

Country Roads Nutrition opened its doors to the community on August 20. The club offers a variety of flavors of teas, shakes, snacks and protein coffees that will fit the dietary needs of anyone, including those needing lactose free and vegan options.

Owner Marlesa Tennant explained that her goal for the nutrition club is to create a safe space and community for people wanting to improve their lives.

“I’m just looking forward to building like a community of people that comes in here and they are excited to be here,” Tennant explained. “I have a lot of workers here, I’m trying to help them create their own business too and help everybody improve their life.”

Country Roads Nutrition is planning on holding its grand opening event on September 1, but anyone can stop in on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to grab a healthy treat.

Tennant stated to keep up with the latest flavors, specials and information about the club, to follow them on social media.

The club is located at 10 Commerce Drive in Westover.