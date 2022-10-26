MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – There is a new place in Morgantown to pick up healthy drinks and snacks.

“Nutrition Lounge” offers Herbalife products including shakes, smoothies, teas and waffles.

Owners Scede Sanchez and Barbara Martinez said they have locations in Florida and Puerto Rico and wished to expand to a different part of the country.

Nutrition Lounge is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can find it at 320 High Street.

Several other nutrition bars that offer Herbalife are in the Morgantown area—Healthy’s Nutrition on Chestnut Ridge Rd and Star City Nutrition on University Ave—but this is the only one downtown.