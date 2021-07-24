Oak Grove Cemetery receives a clean-up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The oldest cemetery in Morgantown received a little elbow grease on Saturday morning.

Members of the community and the Clio Foundation partnered with the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and AmeriCorps to gather at Oak Grove Cemetery to help clean up the cemetery. Volunteers scrubbed gravestones with a mild cleaner, as well as, removed overgrown bushes and trees.

Volunteers work on trimming up branches of an overgrown bush at the Oak Grove Cemetery

A lifelong Morgantown resident said it’s something nice to do before he leaves the area.

“[It feels] really fantastic. I’m really passionate about history and I’ve lived in Morgantown pretty much my whole life. I’m actually moving to Atlanta to start my PhD program next week. And so I’m really glad that this is sort of one of the last things I get to do here in Morgantown,” said Iain McKay, an organizer from the Clio Foundation, Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and AmeriCorps.

Volunteers have been cleaning up the Oak Grove Cemetery since funding isn’t available.