Officials remind residents setting off fireworks in Morgantown is illegal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With July 4th just around the corner, officials issued a reminder about laws that the City of Morgantown has in place to keep residents safe.

Consumer fireworks are illegal to discharge in the City of Morgantown. Fireworks can be dangerous, causing severe burns and eye injuries. They can also be a hazard when discharged in many of the city’s neighborhoods, where homes and buildings are very close together. Unintended fires can occur when fireworks land on roofs or in dry vegetation.

Examples of illegal fireworks that are prohibited to discharge in the City of Morgantown are:

Bottle or skyrockets

Missile boxes

Helicopter and aerial spinners

Roman candles

Multi-aerial mine and shell devices

Aerial shell kits

Reloadable mortars

Firecrackers



Anyone found discharging illegal fireworks in the City of Morgantown may be charged with a misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of $100 to $500.

The City of Morgantown and the Morgantown Fire Department would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Independence Day. Several large events are scheduled on July 4th including the return of the Celebration of America at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park with live music, food and a large fireworks display. Officials encourage everyone to attend this event and please leave the fireworks to the professionals.