MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Award-winning eldritch horror podcast “Old Gods of Appalachia” will be stopping by Morgantown during their 2023 tour.

The Morgantown live show, called “The Price of Progress,” will be held on Aug. 19 at the Metropolitan Theatre and will feature show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins along with a rotating cast of professional actors as they perform a “staged storytelling performance similar to an old time radio play” and includes live musical performances, according to the Metropolitan Theatre.

Produced by Asheville, N.C. based DeepNerd Media since 2019, the story of Old Gods of Appalachia takes place in an alternate Appalachia that houses dark secrets and eldritch beings.

“This world feels eerily similar to the hills and hollers we’ve grown up with, but there are some tell-tale differences. Names of towns and counties may be altered. Historical events slide forward or backward in time. And then, of course, there are the monsters,” the Old Gods of Appalachia website states.

With over 12 million downloads, the podcast has received numerous Audioverse Awards and won Best Overall Podcast in the 2021 DiscoverPod Awards.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Metropolitan Theatre website here.