Open house shows off work of more than 25 WVU Health Sciences Center Labs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A lot of the time scientific researchers do a lot of their work without having an opportunity to present it to the public, those impacted or anyone that may be interested in their research.

West Virginia University Health Sciences Lab tried to tackle that issue through an open house on the Health Sciences Campus. The event featured works from more than 25 different labs within the university, allowing colleagues, prospective students and the public to take a closer to learn more.

One of the labs presenting their work was Kolandaivelu Lab, which focuses on the biological functions of the retina. Sree Motipally, a member of the team, said they focus on the progressive degeneration of the eye.

“I think there’s a great amount of enthusiasm certainly as we active in trying to solve really important problems that affect people whether it goes from neurological health diseases to cancer to infectious diseases to heart and vascular diseases we really use these types of approaches to try to make people’s lives better and so we really want the community and we want people that would benefit from the work to see what we’re doing,” Dr. Clay Marsh said.

Dr. Marsh is the Vice President and Executive Dean for all health professional schools within WVU. He said part of the goal was for students to identify, in one place, where they want to work and to help those who have graduated find what labs they may want to join.

Dr. Laura Gibson, the event organizer said the aim was to show the diversity in the sciences and to show potential students some of the work they could be doing and how it affects the real world.

Dr. Marsh said he absolutely wants to have another open house next year because of how much enthusiasm was shown towards the first event.