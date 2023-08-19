MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Operation Activet held its second annual celebration ride on Aug. 19 to honor its late founder, Charles “CJ” Ghuste.

Operation Activet is a nonprofit organization that aims to connect veterans with one another and keep them active with enjoyable activities.

On Saturday, members of Operation Activet and loved ones gathered at Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown to register and prepare for the second celebratory poker run ride that took off at noon.

The ride was in honor of Charles “CJ” Ghuste, an Army veteran who founded Operation Activet. CJ passed away in a motorcycle accident four years ago, causing his parents, Charles “Chuck” and Laura Ghuste, to take over the program in memoriam as president and treasurer.

CJ would have been 34-years-old this year on Aug. 18 and his parents felt that there was no better way to honor their son than with doing what he loved most.

“It’s carrying on what our son started, and he was into his motorcycle, and he wanted to be able to help the veterans and get them out to do things,” Chuck said in an interview with 12 News.

“We take them camping, we have a softball team, we have bowling, we’ve done axe throwing, we did a river float, but the veterans when they come, they don’t pay for that,” Laura said.

Funds from the poker run went towards Operation Activet as the organization raises money to pay for veterans’ activities.

“I encourage veterans. You got to stay busy. Your mind will eat you up if you sit around and think about stuff and it’s not good,” Chuck, a veteran of the Marines, said.

In memory of his son, Chuck rode the same bike that CJ lost his life on during this year’s celebratory ride.

Operation Activet is always looking to grow its organization, you can learn more about the group through its Facebook page and website. The organization is also planning a fundraising gun bash at Mylan Park on Oct. 7.