MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Operation Christmas Child 2023 has officially kicked off.

On Oct. 7, the Fresh Harvest Assembly of God in Morgantown welcomed Texas Pastor Mark Brumbelow and his wife Cherry Brumbelow in sharing their journey with the shoebox program and hoping to inspire community members.

The 30-year-old program makes it possible to send a shoebox filled with presents and necessary items to children in need all across the world.

Mark Brumbelow shared why it was important for him to participate, saying “many places in the world a child cannot attend school unless they can provide their own school supplies, and sure, I love doing that, and it helps the possibility of a child getting a good education, but I love to pack toys too, and and yoyo, slinkies, I-I just so many things. And, it’s good to have a wild item—a soccer ball or there may be some big doll something that will just take the child’s breath away when they open the box.”

This year’s global goal is to reach 11 million children. The program encourages people to fill as many shoeboxes as they are able to offer. Nov. 13 will be the national collection week of the boxes.

If you’d like to donate or see where you can drop off your boxes, you can go here.