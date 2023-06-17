MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Christmas is just around the corner for those who help with Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child.

In its thirty years of service, Operation Christmas Child has served over 200 million children across the globe, one of them being Basit Hammad of South Asia, who came to Morgantown to speak as a Full Circle Speaker with partners, pastors and leaders of the Great Lakes Region of Operation Christmas Child.

“One of the most flabbergasting things in the shoebox gift was the picture bible I received, and that made me so happy. The spiritual impact of the shoebox has been immeasurable in my life. It played a significant role in my spiritual life. After receiving the shoebox, I kept going to the Sunday school and learned about Jesus Christ,” Hammad said.

Basit Hammad sharing his story.

Participants enjoyed a luncheon while preparing for the sendoff of shoeboxes to happen later this year. One third of the event’s population already had their shoeboxes ready to go.

It isn’t too late to get involved with Operation Christmas Child. You can reach out to Ronda Dalton, area coordinator for the Great Lakes Region of Monongalia, Marion and Preston Counties at radronda@hotmail.com.