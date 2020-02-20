Operation Welcome Home gives veterans free finance and budgeting workshop with a financial advisor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome Home, a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families with employment, held a free budgeting workshop for veterans on Wednesday, taught by a professional financial advisor.

“I’m very grateful because I got information that I would’ve never got in any other way,” U.S. Army veteran Michael Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who he served in the military from 1982-85, said that he was appreciative of OWH and the financial advisor for organizing the workshop where veterans had the opportunity to learn about strategies on investing, saving and their credit scores.

Mitchell said he found the lessons they learned during the workshop to be analogous to his struggles to listen to what his doctor told him to do once he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He said he was constantly told to take the medication, diet better and exercise but he thought he would be fine without listening to the advice. However, once he started listening, everything changed for the better.

Much like with treating his type 2, saving money and getting better at money management will take time and behavior changes but ultimately prove to be worth it, Mitchell said.

Veterans did not only listen to the lecture but also had the chance to ask questions about their personal situations and about matters that they felt were important to their financial literacy.

“The most important thing was was the savings, the checkings, and the emergency funds,” Mitchell said. “Without those, the retirement, the middle part of your life, like your daily things like your cars, vacations and things like that don’t mean nothing without that emergency fund that you don’t touch at all. That’s the most important thing.”