Operation Welcome home hosts resume workshop for veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome Home in Morgantown, hosted a workshop designed to help veterans find civilian employment.

Operation Welcome Home partnered with Workforce West Virginia to hold a resume workshop to help veterans and their families better present themselves to prospective employers.

Program manager Tyler Lane said that the program aims to help vets translate their military skills to civilian jobs.

“They give a lot to us and it’s just us trying to give back to them,” Lane said. “We want to make sure that they find a career that they enjoy and they love, and it works for them.”

Operation Welcome Home hosts at least two resume workshops each year.