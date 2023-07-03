MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, the organization Operation Welcome Home (OWH), had the opportunity to team up with local food pantries to provide a verity of food items for veterans in the community to celebrate the 4th of July with their families.

The food provided ranged from different types of cereals, pancake mixes, snacks, canned goods, different types of meats and deserts for the holiday festivities.

Nicole Gerard, Interim Executive Director, and Board Chair of Operation Welcome Home, said that it’s very important for people within the community to not go hungry, and that those who are experience food insecurities, it could impact them for life.

“By being able to support our veterans in the community, this will also help support them being able to go out and go work and do other things, without the constant reminder of them having to go hungry,” Gerard said.

Operation Welcome Home is an organization that helps provide the needs of veterans, the community, and West Virginia as a whole. It started out with finding employment services, but now the OWH has branched out with other resources.

“They can come in and not only their food needs met, but we can also get the opportunity to talk to the veterans to see what other types of needs that they have,” Gerard said.

The OWH helped provide food to 21 families on Monday, and others will be coming in to pick up later in the week.

On July 18, the organization is holding a veterans walk at the Milan Park track complex from 9 a.m. through 10 a.m., for anyone in the community to join.