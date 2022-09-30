MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In celebration of National Coming Out Day, on Oct. 9, the Black Diamond Philharmonic will present “Coming Out Classical,” a program consisting of famous composers from the LGBT+ community.

Starting at 4 p.m. at the Morgantown Readiness Center, the program will include the WVU Graduate Sax Quartet, the Monongahela Brass and the WVU Graduate Woodwind Quintet as well as LGBT+ composers such as Leonard Bernstein, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland and Samuel Barber.

According to music director Robert Heath, “We’re excited to present some of the best up-and-coming musicians in the area performing great music by LGBT+ composers in our second annual Coming Out Day concert. Concerts like this emphasize the contributions of the LGBT+ community to the classical repertoire. As a gay musician myself, I hope this program will comfort and empower anyone navigating their own coming out.”

Everyone is welcome, and there is also a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children/ students.