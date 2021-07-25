Organization expanding to north central West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local organization held a medical job fair at Terra Cafe in Morgantown on Saturday. Partnership of African American Churches is looking to fill positions with their testing and vaccination team in the area.

Community Health Worker, Susan Cunningham, said with COVID still active they want to continue to make sure people get tested.

“So we do some homebound because we want to make sure so that everyone that wants a vaccine absolutely can get one and then the testing is just ongoing so, we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to do that.” described Cunningham.

PAAC is looking to hire drivers, LPNs, CNA’s, RN’s, CMA’s, Clerical jobs, Nurse practitioners, community health workers and Sanitation crews Members.

PAAC is a mobile unit that partners with African American churches across West Virginia to hold Covid testing and vaccines. They also do testing and vaccines at community centers, parking lots, or wherever they’re needed.

The organization is based in Charleston, W.Va., and Martinsburg, W.Va. They plan to have a location in Morgantown to help Monongalia County residents and surrounding areas.

To apply for one of the available positions you can check out their Facebook Page, or contact them at (304)-741-7157.