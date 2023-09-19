MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Recently, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said it’s been getting calls about horses, cows, pigs and other livestock getting loose and wandering onto the road.

With the rural nature of the county outside of the Morgantown City limits, the emergency management agency announced on Facebook Tuesday that it’s asking residents who own farm animals to share their contact information in case an emergency or hazard does arise.

Just this month, insurance company State Farm released research finding that West Virginia has the highest animal collision risk in the country.

Owners are asked to send their name, address, phone numbers, and types of livestock to the emergency management agency via an email to asanders@mecca911.org. The agency said it does not need information about pets like cats and dogs.