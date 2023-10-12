MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every October, PACE Enterprises holds an award ceremony in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, where they recognize their outstanding workers.

On Thursday, the company invited workers, families and friends to watch these employees receive their awards. The event started off with special guest speakers including CEO and President Greg Morris, County Commissioner Tom Bloom, and Board Chairman Doreen Seamon.

Each work area that Pace serves allows employees to nominate a co-worker, which will eventually be run through a team. After discussions and hard decisions, employees are chosen for the awards.

Morris said that the event itself brings him true joy in seeing the happiness on the workers’ faces when awards are announced.

“Their caregivers, parents, and loved ones often are here and we get to celebrate together. I just wish I could give an award every year, to everybody,” he said.

Job categories and those awarded include:

Manager – Vincent Quintos

Beehive Café Worker – Felicity Hagedorn

Beehive Café Staff – Nicole Holmes

Department of Energy Grounds – Everett Swanson

Department of Energy Janitorial – Jennifer Darnell

Department of Energy Admin – Anna Allard

NIOSH – David Mapel

NIOSH Grounds – Jacob Kibert

Client Day Mobile – Trevor Bishoff

Client at PACE – Karey Colflesh

Client in Shredding – Michael Blankenship

New Employee – Dean Hunter

Exceptional Employee – Melissa Welch

I-79 – James Flanary

All employees who received an award on Thursday (WBOY Image)

Greg Morris gave his thanks to the community for all of the help they have provided to the business over the years. He said he wants the public to know that there are individuals who have challenges, but they are now able to go to work, just like anyone else.