MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every October, PACE Enterprises holds an award ceremony in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, where they recognize their outstanding workers.
On Thursday, the company invited workers, families and friends to watch these employees receive their awards. The event started off with special guest speakers including CEO and President Greg Morris, County Commissioner Tom Bloom, and Board Chairman Doreen Seamon.
Each work area that Pace serves allows employees to nominate a co-worker, which will eventually be run through a team. After discussions and hard decisions, employees are chosen for the awards.
Morris said that the event itself brings him true joy in seeing the happiness on the workers’ faces when awards are announced.
“Their caregivers, parents, and loved ones often are here and we get to celebrate together. I just wish I could give an award every year, to everybody,” he said.
Job categories and those awarded include:
- Manager – Vincent Quintos
- Beehive Café Worker – Felicity Hagedorn
- Beehive Café Staff – Nicole Holmes
- Department of Energy Grounds – Everett Swanson
- Department of Energy Janitorial – Jennifer Darnell
- Department of Energy Admin – Anna Allard
- NIOSH – David Mapel
- NIOSH Grounds – Jacob Kibert
- Client Day Mobile – Trevor Bishoff
- Client at PACE – Karey Colflesh
- Client in Shredding – Michael Blankenship
- New Employee – Dean Hunter
- Exceptional Employee – Melissa Welch
- I-79 – James Flanary
Greg Morris gave his thanks to the community for all of the help they have provided to the business over the years. He said he wants the public to know that there are individuals who have challenges, but they are now able to go to work, just like anyone else.