PACE Enterprise hosts ‘Helping Hands Award’ ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – PACE Enterprises is a rehabilitation and behavioral mental health center that treats adults who have documented disabilities.

On Wednesday, PACE held an awards ceremony to issue the Helping Hands award to a family caregiver whose contributions are vital to the independence and quality of the life of a person with a disability. The intended award is to pay tribute to an individual for expressing compassion and the quality of life for those who are in their care.

“I am very appreciative to this award. Of course, I don’t feel like I deserve this award. There is so many people who deserve so much more. Caretaking is one of the hardest jobs I have ever did, I think, but it’s been a blessing, and humbling. And I am very appreciative to what the people who nominated me, that I had no idea about. So, I feel very blessed, said Amy Grimm, PACE Enterprises Helping Hands Award recipient.

The award’s inception was to honor and recognize the community’s most exceptional caregiver. This is the third time the award has been presented to a caregiver.