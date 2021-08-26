PACE Enterprises accepting nominations for its ‘Helping Hands’ Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – PACE Enterprises is asking for nominations for its Helping Hands Award.

The annual award is given to a family member or caregiver whose contribution is vital to the independence and quality of a person with a disability. This award is intended to pay tribute to an individual for whom compassion is second nature – those who not only provide care to people with developmental disabilities and special needs across a broad range of conditions and illnesses but who do so with a singular focus on enhancing the quality of life for those in their care.

“There are family members and caregivers who provide care to a loved one 24 hours a day seven days a week, and a lot of times they just don’t get a lot of recognition,” said Bob Pirner Director of Development at Pace Enterprises. “We hear compelling stories about individuals with disabilities but then beneath them, behind them, are their family and their caregivers who just make sure that everything goes well.

The Helping Hands Award is part of other annual awards designed to recognize the community’s most exceptional caregivers.

“I think it’s one of the ways as a community that we reach together as say, ‘yeah we know who you are, we know what you did, we appreciate you, we respect you and we care about you,’” Pirner said.

The winner will receive a plaque and a $500 award from the Brandon Stewart Memorial Fund. Nominations can be submitted here and are due by Sept. 6.