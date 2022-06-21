MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, PACE Enterprises celebrated 50 years of finding jobs for adults with disabilities.

PACE provides services like offering boxed lunches, janitorial services and secure document shredding, but it also looks to give a sense of family and community to its employees.

CEO of PACE, Greg Morris, said it tries to gauge what its employees’ interests and capabilities are, and match those with a suitable position, either within PACE or at another business.

“Our mission is to provide opportunities, training and assessment for adults with disabilities. To give them the opportunity to work in the community and be hard-working taxpaying citizens just like the rest of us,” Morris said.

PACE originally started as an acronym for “People and Children Exceptional” (WBOY Image)

PACE works with its partnered businesses to place workers, and this partnership has been integral to PACE’s operations.

“We like to say that we earn our keep, and we work for what we get, and that’s really what we ask this community to do, is to give us that opportunity to show what we can do, what our people can do for them,” Morris said. “It’s really a testimony to how welcoming this community is that we’ve been able to do this successfully for 50 years.”

Todd Hawkins, who has been director of vocational services at PACE for over two years, said that even with all the support from the community, there are always obstacles to overcome when finding jobs for the disabled.

“I think unfortunately the stigma that goes with people with disabilities is gonna be the hardest barrier. That people don’t see that anyone can have a disability whether it’s hidden or obvious, and the negative connotation that goes with that goes along with employment as well,” Hawkins said. “We try to focus on the strengths and the accommodations that people can make in their own lives to build their independence.”

Hawkins has spent more than twenty years in the service field of disabilities, but in all that time he said he feels PACE is truly special and rewarding of his time and that PACE makes a huge impact on both its employees and the people they work for.

“I’ve worked at various agencies, without a doubt PACE Enterprises is a family of itself,” Hawkins said. “We endear ourselves to the clients, to the individuals, to our staff. It’s an extremely supportive environment not only for the individuals but for all the employees themselves. As far as rewarding, I would think of no better place to work for.”

PACE’s “Vision 2025” plan is the next big project the company is working toward, with plans to expand its facilities, implement state-of-the-art housing designed specifically for the disabled and establish a special needs trust with the goal of providing long-term financial independence to the disabled.