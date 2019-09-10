Pace Enterprises gifts Morgantown woman the “Helping Hands Award”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pace Enterprises, a business in Morgantown that helps those with disabilities find jobs, gifted their annual Helping Hands Award to a deserving member of the community.

The Helping Hands Award is a token of appreciation for a family caregiver who has made a positive impact in a relative’s life who has special needs.

“I guess I just never saw myself in that role, I was shocked and humbled when Bob called and said that I’d been nominated. I’m honored and shocked to receive the award,” said Monica Marietta, award recipient.

Marietta has not only made a huge impact in her twenty-seven year old son’s life but she’s also the Executive Director of Stepping Stones, a nonprofit who provides recreation for children and adults with disabilities.