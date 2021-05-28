PACE Enterprises hosts 8th annual PACE Cup charity event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite it raining cats and dogs, the eighth annual PACE Cup still carried on as the only golf event with a Caddyshack theme.

Pace Enterprises helps people with disabilities find employment. In that spirit, it holds an annual charity golf tournament to raise money, which allows even more people to receive employment services.

The day began with lunch and a DJ, then 27 teams of four headed to the links. Bob Pirner, the executive director of PACE, said every team taking part in the PACE Cup Charity Golf Classic paid $1,000 to enter the competition.

Pines Country Club, host of the PACE Cup

“All of the money goes to help people with disabilities receive employment-related services at PACE Enterprises,” Pirner said. “So, we do an evaluation, training and, ultimately, job placement that leads to gainful employment for adults.”

Pirner said he was “super excited” and “super grateful” that the turnout was high, even as the rain poured down on Friday afternoon.

Golfers enjoying the day, despite the rain

He said he and other organizers thought the turnout would be low. However, in the end, “the place [was] packed”, Pirner said. All in all, PACE’s executive director said, 120 golfers played the course and had a “great day.”

After a day of golfing, there was an award ceremony.

“We’ve got some items to auction off to raise just a little bit more money for my folks,” Pirner said. “We’ll be giving away some door prizes, and we’ll obviously be awarding prizes to the winning foursomes.”

There were a lot of prizes up for grabs, but Pirner said he had a personal favorite.

“The thing that I’m really excited about is we have a Caddyshack poster autographed by Rodney Dangerfield that was donated by one of our board members, Ron Lydell,” he said. “And so, I mean, there aren’t going to be anymore Rodney Dangerfield autographs.”

The poster was not the only autographed item. There was a football autographed by WVU Football Coach Neal Brown.

“Dale Sparks gave us an autographed picture of Bob Huggins, so we’ve got some really nice things to auction off,” Pirner said. “And, I know that when my golfers come in, off the course, they will be generous.”

Golfers teeing up during the PACE Cup

Anyone can be generous to PACE, even if they did not participate in the golf event, Pirner said.

The “way to show support”, he said, is to visit PACE Enterprise’s website.

“And, click on the button that says ‘donate,’ and it will take you. and you can put it on your credit card. The money will come straight to us, and we’ll put it to good use.”