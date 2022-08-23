MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Area Partnership partnered with PACE Enterprises from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a “Business Before Hours” held at the Beehive Café.

This was the first Business Before Hours since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was used as a networking tool to expose individuals to PACE Enterprises and everything they do and offer.

When discussing why this event was important in an interview with 12 News, PACE Enterprise director of marketing and development, Joe Lefkay said, “it’s great exposure for people to have the opportunity to come out and take a look at our organization, you know, from a physical standpoint, see the building, see where everything happens. And—and, really get a feel for how our organization works and what we do, which is evaluate, train and place disabled individuals.”

Morgantown Area Partnership is most known for its Business After Hours events that they have each month, but they also host Business Before Hours.

The goal for these before and after hour events is to give organizations the opportunity to network with others and showcase members. Russell Rogerson, President and CEO of Morgantown Area the Partnership, realized that not everyone could come to these events after work, so they came up with the idea of before hours so that businesses and memberships could have the same opportunity.

PACE tried to get into the Business After Hours, but it was already booked up for the year. Lefkay believes it was a great opportunity to have something prior to everyone starting their day. It was also a way to showcase the Beehive Café and its boxed lunches. Lefkay does his best to make it to most of the “Business After Hours” events to stay involved in the community.

It was a great turnout and a beautiful morning, Lefkay mentioned. He said he hoped that there were individuals there who did not know much about PACE Enterprises, and that they walked away with a bit more knowledge of the organization.

Rogerson felt that it was a fantastic day and enjoyed seeing everyone together and networking, as well as learning more about the community and everything it has to offer.

The next “business after hours” is on Sept. 21, where “Spencer & Kuehn Fine Jewelry Studio” will host starting at 5:30 p.m. For more event updates, click here.