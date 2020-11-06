PACE Enterprises hosts its annual award ceremony for employees

Employee sitting with her plaque and appreciation check during ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pace Enterprises, a company working to employ people with disabilities, held its annual employee award ceremony on Friday.

Ten “Employee of Year” plaques were given to different staff, and they also received what President and CEO, Greg Morris, called “appreciation checks.” Morris said coworkers and or supervisors nominated each employee. The gathering was limited because of COVID-19; each winner could only bring one guest instead of many like normal.

“It’s great that we’re able to have this day,” Morris said. “Unfortunately, this event usually we have a packed room, I mean it’s standing room only. We have community members, leaders, and participants in our programs, but we can’t have that this year. But it’s great that we can gather the awardees, in most cases their caregiver, to give them a more intimate thank you and congratulations for a job well done.”

Employee accepting his award during ceremony

Morris said the event is special for the whole PACE team, and even though things would look different this year, he was still motivated to have the award ceremony.

“This is a day we look forward to every year,” Morris said. “We get to provide awards to our workers that have done exceptional service throughout the year. “And of course, it has been a crazy year, but we still think it’s important to recognize those outstanding workers.”

Morris said he hopes to get the coronavirus under control so that PACE can have everybody back indoors for the crowded ceremonies it’s used to.