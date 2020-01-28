Pair sentenced to federal probation for their roles in Mon County oxycodone ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two people who were part of a 2017 drug round-up that included the arrests of 33 people from around West Virginia and Michigan, were sentenced in U.S. District Court, Tuesday.

Devante Maddox, 27 of Detroit, was sentenced to three years probation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced. Maddox, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone” in October 2019. Maddox admitted to selling oxycodone in January 2017 in Monongalia County.

Kimberley Mozie, 39 of Morgantown, was also sentenced to three years’ probation, with the first four months of her sentence being on home detention, Powell said. Mozie, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Oxycodone” in October 2019. Mozie admitted to distributing oxycodone in March 2017 in Monongalia County.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced the pair.