WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Pantry Plus More has aided thousands of families and children through its services over the past few years. Dec. 20 marked the last of the group’s deliveries on Tuesdays.

Despite no more Tuesday deliveries, Pantry Plus More’s services aren’t going to cease to exist.

“Now that things are going back towards more back to ‘normal,’ we’re transitioning our program away from the things outside of the schools and more to back where the students are,” Pantry Plus More president Micah Weglinski said “(that will continue) through the in-school pantries and through the backpack programs, and we will be holding weekly distributions on Saturdays, where families can come and pick up food and other resources that we have.”

People assist in Pantry Plus More’s work (WBOY-Image)

If you’re unfamiliar with Pantry Plus More, their goal is to eliminate hunger in children by operating in-school pantries and keeping them stocked with food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene products. According to the group’s website, 20% of children in Monongalia County go to bed hungry.

For those looking to receive some aid, the process is done by sending the Pantry Plus More Facebook page a message and filling out a forum or through the school’s outreach facilitators, who refer the most vulnerable students.

For Pantry Plus More’s weekly Saturday distribution, which will take place at its location on 9 Rousch Drive, the group can help up to 300 families. Weglinski said that the group’s efforts couldn’t be done without the community’s support.

“It’s amazing what our county does to support our program. We’re an all-volunteer board. All of our money comes from grants and donations from individuals and businesses,” Weglinski said. “All of our hours are done by volunteers, and it’s amazing how many volunteers we get to show up on a weekly basis, daily basis to do the work that’s needed to make these programs happen.”

People assist in Pantry Plus More’s work during Giving Tuesday (WBOY-Image)

Weglinski encourages other people to help those around them if possible.

“It’s a really important thing to remember that if you have the ability to help, then you should help,” he said. “There are a number of different agencies throughout the county and I would encourage anyone to find one that fits your needs and what you like to do and just go try it out for a day and see how it feels good to help.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Pantry Plus More, click here.