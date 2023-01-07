MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A few weeks ago, Pantry Plus More held its final round of Tuesday deliveries, however that didn’t mean that the group’s services would cease to exist. On Jan. 7, Pantry Plus More held its first round of Saturday distributions to aid families throughout the area.

“We’re excited to start of 2023 with our first Saturday distribution,” Pantry Plus More president Micah Weglinski said.

The distribution took place at Pantry Plus More’s location in Westover. The group expected to help around 250 families through their distribution of food and other supplies.

If you’re curious how the group is able to support so many families on a consistent basis, it is because of the volunteers they have and the donations they receive.

“We are able to pick up retail donations from places like Sam’s Club, Walmart, Kroger, Panera, those kinds of things, so we get a lot of our resources donated from that and then we can supplement that by buying resources from various other places,” Weglinski said. “We get donations of goods, but the monetary donations help us because we are an agency with the Mountaineer Food Bank. We are able to purchase things at a very discounted rate.”

The group plans to hold more Saturday distributions throughout 2023. If you would like to volunteer, you can do so by clicking here. If you’d like to donate, click here.