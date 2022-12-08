MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Pantry Plus More organization is ceasing its Tuesday food deliveries on Dec. 20, which will be recipients’ last chance to get these deliveries on a Tuesday.

Due to funding and a lack of volunteers, 147 families will have to use an alternative route. Families can still receive the pantry items but will have to pick them up on Saturdays, along with the group that already picks up on that day. On Saturdays, between 175 to 225 families come to pick up food, this number will increase when Tuesdays are no longer considered delivery days.

Donations and volunteers were on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that we are slowly returning to normal, some donors and volunteers have fallen off from helping the organization due to going back to work.

Over the summer, the organization looked at its budget and began trying to find ways to streamline it. It decided to transition away from the delivery program, which took a lot of preparation and volunteers, to a Saturday distribution program. The organization will continue to have three Saturday distributions, where families can pick up the food from its Westover location. If you are one of the families and need help picking up items on Saturdays, the vice president of the organization mentioned that you can send somebody to pick them up for you.

Micah Weglinski, vice president of Pantry Plus More, brought up a quote that he once learned from somebody he knows.

“If you have the ability to help someone, then you have an obligation to do so,” Weglinski said. “And I think that what we see, is if we can set a good example as people in our community who have the ability to help people that we are. And to give the people in our community an opportunity to help.”

Pantry Plus More’s mission is to eliminate hunger in children by operating in-school pantries and keeping them stocked with food, clothing, school supplies, and hygiene products needs. They also partner with local entities to help end hunger in Monongalia County altogether.

Pantry Plus More is always looking for more volunteers, if interested, you can find more information here.

Weglinski would like to thank all the volunteers who show up and help. He said that the organization’s work relies solely on those who assist at any and every time it is needed.