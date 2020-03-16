Pantry Plus More will donate food to students who cannot access free meals due to schools being closed amid coronavirus concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With schools being closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, many students who suffer from food insecurity are at risk of missing out on free meals that they would normally receive at school.

Pantry Plus More, a nonprofit, which has 12 pantries in 12 schools in Monongalia County is trying to make sure that they can help as many children avoid this possibility by continuing to serve as many students as possible. On Monday alone, they created nearly 140 food boxes that are each good for three meals, plus snacks for four people for three days.

List of food items.

The food boxes include a box of mac n cheese, apples, and peanut butter among other things. This is according to Micah Weglinski the Vice President of PPM who said the pantry plans on delivering food twice a week for at least the next eight weeks.

“I would like to thank the greater community within two days of this happening we had 200 people to volunteer,” Weglinski said. “We had thousands of dollars pour in, we have local businesses and people who are just itching and really wanting to help and it makes me proud of what we’re doing and it makes me proud of my community for how quickly and readily our community wants to help the people in the rest of our county.”

School counselors and outreach coordinators pick up the food from storage and deliver the meals to people’s homes. In addition, Weglinsk said, PPM had volunteer drivers make deliveries to 21 houses where people did not have a means of transportation.

Weglinsk stated that each box costs around $35, so in one day they’re spending nearly $5,000 and in a week $10,000. That is a sustainable rate for the rest of the semester, but PPM could always use more help in order to reach more people.

The best thing that people can do given the situation is to donate money Weglinsk explained.

“You can do that on our Facebook page, which is Pantry Plus More and you can also do it on our website, which is pantryplusmore.org,” Weglinsk explained. “The reason I say that is because one, you don’t have to go expose yourself at the grocery store if you were going to spend $10 on peanut butter and donate it to us if you give us that $10 we are an agency of the Mountaineer Food Bank so we can get things cheaper than retail. That $10 you give to us we might be able to buy $20-30 of food.”