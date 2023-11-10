MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parcs Superstores in Morgantown has been hosting a tractor show in collaboration with the Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association to help educate people about agriculture.

“Agriculture is a part of everybody’s life,” said Eric Graham, an employee of Parcs Superstores. Graham said that many people don’t even understand what they’re eating, which is why it’s important for them to be informed. “There’s still people today that think that beef comes from a grocery store and not from a farm. So, it’s really about you know, just educating everybody,” he added.

Graham also serves on the Board of Directors for the Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association and said that they have several tractor shows throughout the year, while also participating in other shows in the community. “It’s about educating the youth and, you know, teaching people the way that things used to be done as opposed to the way they are now, and show the progression on how agriculture has changed throughout the years,” he added.

Some of the antique tractors on display included two Farmalls, as well as a Massey Harris, Ford 2N, Case VAC, in addition to various lawn tractors. There were also pedal tractors for people to get on and try out for themselves.

Graham also said more would be coming once the expected inclement weather cleared up. These tractors were spread throughout the store’s parking lot, and there were also some on display inside the store.

“I grew up on an 850-acre farm, and to see people willing to preserve our history means a lot to me because, you know, I lived it my whole life,” Graham added.

The tractor show will continue for another day on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event also has different local food vendors and raffles.

Parcs Superstores’ new location, where the tractor show is taking place, can be found at 2000 Mid Atlantic Drive in Morgantown.