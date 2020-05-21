Parking rates to resume June 1 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Parking Authority’s parking rates are set to resume June 1.

According to a press release, regular rates in all Morgantown Parking Authority metered spaces, lots and garages will resume that day. In March, it announced free parking until the “Stay-at-Home” order due to COVID-19 was lifted by Gov. Jim Justice.

Bagged meters on High Street and Walnut Street will remain free for pickup and delivery for customers shopping or dining downtown, the city explained. Residential permits and parking garage permits are now available. Drivers are advised to contact the parking authority office at 304-284-7435 or by email for more information.

The Morgantown Parking Authority office will remain closed until further notice, according to the release. The MPA offers payments and permitting online. For additional accommodations, contact the MPA at 304-284-7435.