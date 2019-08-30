Parry Custom Homes plants roots near Morgantown

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Parry Custom Homes has started a new establishment in Morgantown.

Parry’s is a home improvement business that originated in Pittsburgh in 1978 and recently expanded to the Morgantown area.

Parry’s is located off the University Town Center Exit and offers free home design and works to build on your own property.

Parry’s homes are designed from top to bottom and can be customized to meet the needs of the client with prices starting off at $200,000.

Parry’s grand opening will be September 23.