MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Mylan Park put on a “Parti Palooza” to get kids active on their day off from school.

Many schools were off for Presidents’ Day so families headed out to the community center for basketball, mini golf, bounce houses, magic shows and much more.

Mylan Park puts on indoor events for kids of all ages to keep them active during the wintertime instead of inside on their phones.

“It’s awesome to have this space available. I’m sure if you ask any of the parents, I’m sure they’re excited to have a place to bring them. Usually, it’s just the mall and maybe the trampoline park. So, to have something like this where they can just come, let loose it’s really amazing,” Danielle Rudash, Mylan Park Community Events Coordinator said.

The Mylan Park Aquatic Center will have a “Teen Takeover” event on March 18 with diving, paddle boarding movies and more.