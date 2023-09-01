MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center has been focusing in helping those struggling with substance abuse find a path to healing free of charge.

The non-profit joined other organizations at the inaugural Pathway to Recovery Event at West Virginia University on Friday, where free Narcan was handed out to students and anyone else who wanted it in hopes to spread awareness of the path to sobriety.

Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that is used to treat opioid overdoses. It became available over-the-counter nationwide for the first time this week.

Operations Manager at Lauren’s Wish, Brandon Wise said that the nonprofit wants to make sure that people know there is a place they can get treatment if they feel there is nowhere else to go.

“[We’re] doing our best to let people know there are organizations out there that care, there is a safe space for them if they’re seeking help for treatment,” said Wise.

Lauren’s Wish was established after the 2020 death of Lauren Renee Cole at the hands of an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The organization has helped more than 200 people on their journey to sobriety.

Lauren’s Wish can be called at (304) 241-4000 or emailed at referrals@laurenswish.org.