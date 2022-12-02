MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane on part of Interstate 79 southbound will be closed on Monday, Dec. 5 for milling and paving operations.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release that the slow lane will be closed between mileposts 157 and 158, near the Pennsylvania state line.

The road work is expected to last between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, though inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.