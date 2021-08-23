Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A person has died after a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on the Mon Fayette Expressway.

Deputies of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s responded to the accident which took place near the 1-mile marker on ramp around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

The accident was fatal for the pedestrian, but the driver was not injured.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and Accident Reconstructionists were assisted by the Monongalia County EMS, Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgantown Fire Department.

The accident is still under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.