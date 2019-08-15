Pedestrian safety equipment being installed in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Pedestrian safety improvements have been installed at key locations across Morgantown.

This will make the city safer for students as they return to class.

The City of Morgantown , Monongalia County, and WVU have partnered to create a pedestrian friendly community.

“What has been done is that we have installed these pedestrian safety areas that makes it safer for students, faculty, and visitors to cross at key areas” said Paul Brake, Morgantown City Manager.

Rumble strips, reflective signage, and yield lines on the road will be installed at the intersections at Falling Run road and University Avenue , Grant Avenue and Campus Drive, and along University Avenue near McDonald’s and Pizza Al’s.

“These are areas and type of improvements that pedestrian experts have advised us that makes that a much safer environment,” said Brake.

The areas are high priority due to the high traffic volume and pedestrian interaction.

“It’s very satisfying that we’re making significant results in ways and as a result of a number of meetings that have been put together through the university, and we take pedestrian safety very serious in Morgantown. We want to make that safe for everyone. Not only the students, but any of the residents and visitors alike,” said Brake.

Yield to pedestrian signs will also be placed in the middle of the roadway as a traffic calming measure.

“The thought is that when classes resume , begin, the middle of next week. We hope to have that completed and we’ll make a safer environment for pedestrians,” said Brake.