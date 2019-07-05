Pedestrian safety initiatives move forward in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Two years ago , several incidents took place where WVU students were injured at crosswalks.

Many groups have collaborated with the goal of making these areas of town safer. Several pedestrian safety initiatives are moving forward in the Morgantown area.

“There has been a core group on pedestrian safety that was primarily sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, West Virginia University, Monongalia County, and the City of Morgantown, also working with the MPO, the Metropolitan Planning Organization. Focused on increasing pedestrian safety in the short term, throughout the area,” said Bill Austin, Executive Director of the Morgantown Metropolitan Planning Organization.

There are several projects moving forward on city streets, particularly at Falling Run Road, the Mountainlair, Campus Drive, and University Avenue.

“This is going to be an ongoing process. We also have some things like ‘West Virginia Mountaineer Safe’ we’re going to be coming across. We’re going to be coming up with rules and regulations to help people just knowledge. Not only the drivers be aware, but also common sense things like people walking, taking out your earbuds, not looking at your phone and so on. But we’re very excited. This is going to be put in in the next four or five weeks so it will already be in motion,” said Tom Bloom, Monongalia County Commissioner.

Another plan will be put into action on Patteson Drive.

“There are steps that are over by the church that goes to the Creative Arts Center. Where people park and go across patteson drive. We’ll move the steps over closer to the light so then the people will have to use the light. So we’re just using common sense, but this is a perfect example of WVU, the city, WVU student body, and the county working together and we’re real excited about looking forward to this,” said Bloom.

Certain signs and lights will be put at the crosswalks to ensure safety.