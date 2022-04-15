MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Morgantown, WV using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Morgantown, WV in the first quarter of 2021.

#16. Rural, Virginia

– 18 people started a new job in Morgantown from rural Virginia in Q1 2021

— #116 (tie) most common destination from rural Virginia

– Started a new job in rural Virginia from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 3

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Morgantown

#15. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

– 19 people started a new job in Morgantown from Weirton in Q1 2021

— #15 (tie) most common destination from Weirton

– Started a new job in Weirton from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 21

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Weirton

#14. Rural Maryland

– 22 people started a new job in Morgantown from rural Maryland in Q1 2021

— #10 (tie) most common destination from rural Maryland

– Started a new job in rural Maryland from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 18

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Morgantown

#13. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– 27 people started a new job in Morgantown from Cleveland in Q1 2021

— #109 most common destination from Cleveland

– Started a new job in Cleveland from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 6

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 21 to Morgantown

#12. Cumberland, MD-WV

– 28 people started a new job in Morgantown from Cumberland in Q1 2021

— #11 (tie) most common destination from Cumberland

– Started a new job in Cumberland from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 12

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Morgantown

#11. Rural Pennsylvania

– 28 people started a new job in Morgantown from rural Pennsylvania in Q1 2021

— #28 most common destination from rural Pennsylvania

– Started a new job in rural Pennsylvania from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 39

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to rural Pennsylvania

#10. Rural Ohio

– Started a new job in Morgantown from rural Ohio in Q1 2021: 31

— #41 most common destination from rural Ohio

– Started a new job in rural Ohio from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 29

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Morgantown

#9. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

– 47 people started a new job in Morgantown from Hagerstown in Q1 2021

— #11 most common destination from Hagerstown

– Started a new job in Hagerstown from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 45

— 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Morgantown

#8. Wheeling, WV-OH

– 52 people started a new job in Morgantown from Wheeling in Q1 2021

— #8 most common destination from Wheeling

– Started a new job in Wheeling from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 75

— 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Wheeling

#7. Beckley, WV

– 52 people started a new job in Morgantown from Beckley in Q1 2021

— #5 most common destination from Beckley

– Started a new job in Beckley from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 54

— 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Beckley

#6. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

– 64 people started a new job in Morgantown from Parkersburg in Q1 2021

— #6 most common destination from Parkersburg

– Started a new job in Parkersburg from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 70

— 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Parkersburg

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– 69 people started a new job in Morgantown from Washington in Q1 2021

— #62 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 72

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Washington

#4. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

– 112 people started a new job in Morgantown from Huntington in Q1 2021

— #11 most common destination from Huntington

– Started a new job in Huntington from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 90

— 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Morgantown

#3. Charleston, WV

– 174 people started a new job in Morgantown from Charleston in Q1 2021

— #5 most common destination from Charleston

– Started a new job in Charleston from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 165

— 9.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Morgantown

#2. Pittsburgh, PA

– 185 people started a new job in Morgantown from Pittsburgh in Q1 2021

— #21 most common destination from Pittsburgh

– Started a new job in Pittsburgh from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 142

— 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 43 to Morgantown

#1. Rural West Virginia

– 502 people started a new job in Morgantown from rural WV in Q1 2021

— #3 most common destination from rural WV

– Started a new job in rural WV from Morgantown in Q1 2021: 474

— 27.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Morgantown