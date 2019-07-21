People of all ages enjoy WVU Physics Festival

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – People of all ages were able to enjoy hands on science at the WVU Community Physics Festival held Saturday at White Hall.

Those attending had the opportunity to take a tour of working physics labs, view the sun through a solar filter on the rooftop observatory, and take part in many activities and demonstrations throughout the day.

They were also able to experience a WVU planetarium show in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

” It was one of the highlights of my young life and I was here in west virginia when that happened and very excited about it and I’m happy that I’m able to teach my kids and share with my grandchildren some of our own experiences and what that was like,” said Hilda Heady, Atlas Research.

Children were able to make and eat liquid nitrogen ice cream at the event.