MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – People are “Going Over the Edge” for a good cause in Morgantown.

On Friday, people rappelled down the eight-story Monongahela Building to raise money for Libera.

Repelling the Monongahela Building (WBOY Image)

The organization supports at-risk youth in West Virginia and help women identify barriers in their life to find freedom.

Organizers with the nonprofit said the partnership with the Over The Edge rappelling group is a way to raise awareness for a cause their cause in their community.

“It’s definitely needed, epically in West Virginia,” Jessie Haring a Libera License Professional Counselor said about the nonprofit. “We rank at the lowest in a lot of areas including emotional, mental and physical freedom especially for women, so that’s kind of why it was started. So, I think it’s a really important and needed thing, and we’re just trying to raise more awareness and reach those women that are impacted.”

Kylie Deavers was one of the 10 daredevils to repel the building.

Kylie Deaver repelling (WBOY Image)

“It’s awesome. It’s not that scary once you’re up there, you know secure, they make you feel really secure. They keep the straps in you’re good to go. So, nothing to worry about … I came down really slow. I tried to look around and see the scenery and stuff and look down and see how much distance you got until the bottom really how far it is up there, and it’s pretty far honestly,” Deavers said.

Deavers is no stranger to dangerous adventure. She said she has skydived in the past and would repel a building again.

More rappelers will go over the edge of the Monongahela building on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.