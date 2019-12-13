Pet Works pet store has a ribbon-cutting ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Pet Works, a pet store that opened this year that aims to be unique from the competition, had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The store opened in August and the owner, Kyliana Sisler, said the way they are unique is they only provide healthy and natural foods and products. Some of those products are things like CBD oil for cats and dogs, as well as goat milk that has probiotics in it. Sisler said she only has one goal in operating the store.

“My goal is for people to walk into my store and have smiles on their faces and their dog’s tail wagging,” Sisler said. “Pretty much, I just want to see people happy when they walk into my store that they’re getting the best product that they can get and that they know that they’re educated, I can tell them the stuff that they need and what can make their dog healthier.”

Example of some of the foods on sale

At just 18 years old Sisler, the self-described animal lover, is hoping to change the game of pet stores because not only does Pet Works offer food, but also grooming services. As for her background, she said she has been working with her mom, who has been grooming animals since she was 12. In addition, Sisler said she has worked at an animal shelter where she provided shots and other care for animal, giving her the knowledge she felt she needed.

“I’m very excited,” Sisler said. “I couldn’t have done it without my parents and of course god. I’m very blessed for everything that I have, for the parents that I have and I’m very lucky to have god in my life.”