MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “PetSmart” has finally made an appearance in Morgantown as they held their grand-opening on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

PetSmart has almost all you can want to fulfill the needs for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets, including:

Food

Treats

Toys

Apparel

Habitats

Supplements

Services like pet training, adoptions through charities and a full service grooming station are also available at this location. The community expressed their need for another pet store that could offer salon services. “Surrounding pet stores have been booked for months,” Mike Katt, store assistant leader, told a 12 News reporter. PetSmart’s books were already full a week ahead of time.

When it comes to animals that you can purchase from the store, they have fish, birds, guinea pigs, bearded dragons and more. There was a cat adoption partner at the store who had adopted four kittens by 11:30 a.m. The store assistant leader added that they hope to bring in dogs to be adopted out around the summer-time, but could not promise it just yet.

Within’ the first hour of being open, Katt mentioned that over 100 gift cards were handed out, and by 11 a.m., it moved up to 200 gift cards. While the store ran out of gift cards, it still continued to hand out pre-packaged goodie-bags that included a pet bandana, toys and coupons, while supplies lasted.

Katt also mentioned that before the doors even opened at 9 a.m., there was a long line waiting to enter outside of the store. He said, “our original open date was actually last February, and then we just kept getting push-back after push-back after push-back. The community here has had a great outreach to us, we have a ton of people that are ‘oh it’s finally happening!’ Some people showed up for the grand-opening still not sure the doors were going to be open.”

While the original date to open was in 2022, the store itself has been preparing to officially open for eight weeks. Mike Katt said that the entire store was 100% empty eight weeks ago, and that within’ that time period, all the fixtures, drive aisles and six trucks worth of product went up in the store.

Morgantown’s PetSmart will be open Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.