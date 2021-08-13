PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper Memorial Ride to take place Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 8th Annual PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper Memorial Ride will be taking place Aug. 14 in Morgantown.

Registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Frosted Mug. The ending party will start at 6 p.m. at Sabraton Station.

The non-profit organization “Bikers, Bros and Bo” will host the event with the goal of increasing the Endowment Fund for the Your Community Foundation, awarding scholarships to students in Monongalia and Harrison County schools, and supporting local veterans.

The event/organization is named after PFC Andrew Martin Harper who was killed in action in 2011 at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan.

“Each year (during the Memorial Ride) it is hard to relive the memories and feelings, however, this ride helps me get through days of sorrow and it is a way to keep his memory alive,” said Steve Harper, the father of Bo. “Bo was not only my son, but my best friend. He was not only a hero to me, but a hero to a nation. A nation that’s indebted to him, for he gave all.”

Those interested can support the organization via their website https://bikersbrosandbo.com/donate/