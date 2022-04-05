MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – At lunchtime on Tuesday, crews were still cleaning up the wreckage from an accident that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to officials on scene, the accident involved a semi-truck that tipped onto its side. It took place around 5:30 a.m. at the split of I-79 and I-68 in Monongalia County.

The following photos were taken just before 1 p.m. as crews were still working to clean up after the crash.

No information on injuries or what caused the crash is available at this time.