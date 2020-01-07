Pier 1 to close almost 500 stores nationwide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The high-end furniture chain, Pier 1 Imports, is planning on closing 450 stores nationwide and in Canada.

That is roughly half of all the stores in the chain, the announcement comes following the company’s continuous struggles with sales for the past couple of years.

The company is also planning on cutting jobs to the corporate office, as well as closing some distribution centers.

It is still unclear which stores will be closed. All in all, the company hires roughly 20,000 people worldwide. This means hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs are on the line.