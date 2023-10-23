MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union cut the ribbon on its new Morgantown branch Monday.

The public was invited to join and get a feel for the new business. Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union offers multiple services for all customers, including competitive loan rates, checking accounts, competitive rates on saving certificates and much more.

“As a way to kind of say, hello Morgantown, we’re doing a special promotion on a 13-month share certificate, paying five and a half percent annualized percentage yield. And this is one of the best deals you will find anywhere in the marketplace right now, but it’s just a nice way to come into a new market and say hello we’re happy to be here. We’re here to do something for you and not to you,” President and CEO Dan McGowan said.

Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union team members said that they’re happy to be serving the community of Morgantown. The Credit Union’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.